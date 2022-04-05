World Health Day 2022: Date, Theme And Foods You Must Eat For Good Health

We have witnessed a sharp bent of mind towards healthy living in recent years. The pandemic, especially, has shifted our attention towards our health with a special focus on diet to keep various diseases at bay. But much before this, The World Health Organization has been doing its bit to spread awareness about health and health-related issues and how to deal with them. The organisation has even earmarked the 7th of April of every year as World Health Day, with different themes every year focusing on the currently prevailing health matters requiring immediate attention. World Health, Day was first conceptualised at the first Health Assembly in the year 1948 and was started celebrating from the year 1950.

