World Health Day 2022: How ultra-processed foods affect health and environment; sustainable ways to remain healthy

World Health Day is a global awareness day observed every year on April 7 to shift focus towards the health issues affecting people across the world. Keeping in mind the current pandemica polluted planet, and an increasing incidence of diseases, the theme of World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our Planet, Our Health’.

The World Health Organisation noted that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes including the climate crisis, which is the single biggest health threat concerning people across the globe. As such, WHO will focus “global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet health and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being,” it said.

As we highlight the collective importance of…