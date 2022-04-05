World Health Day 2022: when is it, what is this year’s theme, why we celebrate and WHO founding explained

The World Health Organisation directs international health within the United Nations’ system

World Health Day takes place every year, but why is it celebrated and what is this year’s theme?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is World Health Day?

World Health Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948.

The primary role of WHO is to direct international health within the United Nations’ system and to lead partners in global health responses.

Each World Health Day, a theme is chosen that highlights an area of priority concern for WHO.

When does World Health Day take place?