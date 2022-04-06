World Health Day. What to do on a daily basis to reduce the risk of getting sick?

How we can incorporate healthy habits and improve our quality of life without harming the planet is the central theme that inspired the commemoration of this day. world health day Which is celebrated today on 7th April. After going through two years of global pandemic in which normal medical check-ups were postponed, taking care of our physical and mental health is paramount.

Under the slogan “Our Planet, Our Health”, WHO promotes a movement to create a society focused on comprehensive well-being. “Health is defined as ‘a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease’.”, That’s why it’s important to work every day – from home and from institutions…