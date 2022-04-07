World Health Day with testing for Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis in Cordoba – Comercio y Justicia



Within the framework of World Health Day, which is celebrated today in honor of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, various health prevention and promotion activities will be carried out at the Paseo del Buene pastoral in the city of Cordoba.

In this framework, Diego Cardozo, in charge of the provincial health portfolio, expressed: “This year is special, because after a complex phase, thanks to the protection achieved by vaccination for Covid-19, we can offer a face-to-face . Meeting with many proposals for health care of different groups, and it makes us happy”.

“We know that since the start of the pandemic, many people have postponed professional consultations, so we want you to take advantage of these sessions…