World Men’s (`Curling Championship 2021`): Live Stream, Schedule, TV Channel – Film Daily

The World Men's Curling Championship 2021 will be held in a bio-secure bubble at Canada Olympic Park, which will also host all major Curling Canada. The World Curling Federation, in partnership with Curling Canada, have announced 2021 Curling from 3–11 April 2021. The tournament begins April 2 with an expanded field —14 teams — hitting the sheets in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. All will have their sights set on gold.
Watch The championship will feature as one of several high-profile events held in Curling Canada’s planned hub city — a broadcast friendly, bubble environment — in order to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff and officials.
Now The World Men’s Curling Championship will be a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the World Curling Championship match in March. There will be two races per race day of the World Men’s Curling Championship.
World Curling Championship 2021 Viewing Info
Host City: Calgary, Canada
Where: Markin MacPhail Centre
Date: April 2–11, 2021
Live Stream: Watch here
Meet the World Men’s teams competing in the Calgary bubble
Americas Zone – two places determined by the World Rankings (Canada and United States)
European Zone – eight places determined by the results from the Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships 2019 (Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Germany and Netherlands)
Pacific-Asia Zone – two places determined by the results from the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships 2019 (Korea and Japan)
Watch World Men’s Curling Championship Online Complete Tournament Package
The World Men’s Curling Championship will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Click To Curling TV Channel.
World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 match will broadcast on ITV. ITV is a British free-to-air television channel. Previously a network of separate uniquely identifiable regional television channels, ITV currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. From 2001 until 2013, the primary ITV channel was called ITV1.
2021 World Men’s Curling Championship pool schedule
Draw 1: Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Netherlands vs. Russian Curling Federation
South Korea vs. Italy
Norway vs. Denmark
Canada vs. Scotland
Draw 2: Friday, April 2, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Japan vs. Germany
United States vs. China
Sweden vs. Switzerland
South Korea vs. Russian Curling Federation
Draw 3: Friday, April 2, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Scotland vs. Denmark
Canada vs. Japan
Italy vs. China
Norway vs. Netherlands
Draw 4: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Sweden vs. United States
Switzerland vs. Germany
Scotland vs. Netherlands
Canada vs. Denmark
Draw 5: Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Russian Curling Federation vs. China
Norway vs. South Korea
United States vs. Germany
Sweden vs. Italy
Draw 6: Saturday, April 3, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Switzerland vs. Japan
Netherlands vs. Denmark
Norway vs. China
Scotland vs. South Korea
Draw 7: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Italy vs. Germany
Canada vs. Switzerland
Sweden vs. Russian Curling Federation
United States vs. Japan
Draw 8: Sunday, April 4, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Canada vs. Netherlands
Scotland vs. China
South Korea vs. Denmark
Sweden vs. Norway
Draw 9: Sunday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Switzerland vs. United States
Netherlands vs. South Korea
Japan vs. Italy
Russian Curling Federation vs. Germany
Draw 10: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Sweden vs. Scotland
Japan vs. Russian Curling Federation
Canada vs. United States
China vs. Denmark
Draw 11: Monday, April 5, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Canada vs. South Korea
Norway vs. Germany
Netherlands vs. China
Switzerland vs. Italy
Draw 12: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
United States vs. Italy
Sweden vs. Denmark
Switzerland vs. Russian Curling Federation
Scotland vs. Germany
Draw 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Sweden vs. Netherlands
South Korea vs. China
Japan vs. Norway
United States vs. Russian Curling Federation
Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Germany vs. Denmark
Scotland vs. Japan
Canada vs. Italy
Switzerland vs. Norway
Draw 15: Tuesday, April 6, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Canada vs. China
Italy vs. Russian Curling Federation
Scotland vs. Switzerland
Sweden vs. South Korea
Draw 16: Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
United States vs. Norway
Sweden vs. China
Japan vs. Denmark
Netherlands vs. Germany
Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Japan vs. Netherlands
Scotland vs. United States
Norway vs. Italy
Canada vs. Russian Curling Federation
Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Canada vs. Sweden
Switzerland vs. Denmark
South Korea vs. Germany
Scotland vs. Italy
Draw 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Norway vs. Russian Curling Federation
Japan vs. South Korea
Switzerland vs. Netherlands
China vs. Germany
Draw 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Japan vs. China
Scotland vs. Russian Curling Federation
United States vs. Denmark
Draw 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Switzerland vs. South Korea
United States vs. Netherlands
Sweden vs. Germany
Canada vs. Norway
Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Scotland vs. Norway
Canada vs. Germany
Italy vs. Denmark
Switzerland vs. China
Draw 23: Friday, April 9, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Netherlands vs. Italy
Russian Curling Federation vs. Denmark
United States vs. South Korea
Sweden vs. Japan
2021 World Men’s Curling Championship playoffs schedule
Qualification Game 1: Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Qualification Game 2: Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Semifinal 1: Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Semifinal 2: Saturday, April 10, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Bronze medal game: Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Gold medal game: Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD