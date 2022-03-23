World No. 1 Ash Barty, 25, announces retirement from tennis

1 after winning the Australian Open for her third Grand Slam singles title, Ash Barty surprisingly retired from tennis at the age of 25 in less than two months.

Barty said, “I’m so happy, and I’m so prepared. I know in my heart at the moment, it’s right for me as a person.” The six-minute video posted on his Instagram account Wednesday in Australia.

Stating that it is “time to chase other dreams,” Barty said she no longer feels compelled to do what she knows she can be the best at tennis.

