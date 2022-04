Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hugs Spain’s Alejandro Davydovich Fokina after the second round , [+] Matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Monaco. Fokina won 6-3, 6-7, 6-1. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) The Associated Press

Novak Djokovic’s stay at the Monte Carlos Masters did not last long.

World number one Alejandro Davidovich-Focina of Spain was upset in extremely windy conditions in the second round, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, which Djokovic has won twice.

It was the biggest win for the 22-year-old Spaniard, ranked number 46 in the world. He was 1-12 against the top 10 players and 0-5 against the top 5 opponents.

Djokovic lost his second straight match and the first after the Czech fell to Jiri Vesely.