World No. 1 Scotty Schaffler ‘Has Fun’, Enjoys Scoring 69 at 2022 Masters

Augusta, Ga. – In his first round as world No. 1, Scotty Scheffler did not disappoint.

The three-time winner this season on the PGA Tour turned No. 8 and 9 after second-place birdies on the first day at the Masters. 69 which left him in fourth place among early finishers. It was a relatively stress-free period thanks to solid ball-striking and some good decision making.

Although he is just playing his third Masters, Scheffler said he has learned to be patient and fight the impulse to “have fun” too much. The best example of this is para-5 15. has come onth hole.

