World Play-off – Senegal vs Egypt: Duel on which channel to watch?

Senegal receives this Tuesday at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Egypt as part of the return match of the play-off for the 2022 World Cup, the African region. On which channel to watch this match live and at what time?

Senegal’s Lions will welcome Egypt to their new stadium this Tuesday around 5pm (local time), after a goalless loss against their camp by Saliu Sis (1-0) on Egyptian soil. The objective for the Lions, champions of Africa, is to defeat the Pharaohs by a two-goal margin to enable them to participate in the World Football Mass for the third time in their history. The match will start at 5 pm at the Abdullaye Wede Stadium. The duel will be sold out and 50,000 supporters are expected.

You can watch this meeting for free and watch it live on Senegal’s national channel, RTS1. All information related to this duality is to follow…