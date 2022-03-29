World play-offs 2022: Morocco’s probable composition against DR Congo

At the end of this comeback match between Morocco and DR Congo is a place in Qatar for the qualifying play-offs for the 2022 World Cup. The meeting will take place this Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM GMT. Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca.

One after another in the first leg (1–1), the two selections are still in a race to win one of five qualifying tickets for the Qatari World Cup in the Africa region. The Atlas Lions took a slight advantage by scoring an away goal on Friday, March 25, and that could be in their favor in tonight’s game.

Bouffal’s return to the starting lineup

After selecting 3-5-2 with three central defenders last Friday, Wahid Hlillhodzik changed his equipment by choosing 4-4-2 or 4-3 to strengthen his defense against the entanglement of the Leopards. Needed. – 3 more offensive.

Given the nature of the lawns and the meeting in Kinshasa, the return to Soufien Boufal may be…