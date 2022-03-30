World: Scholz’s party tells German football to talk about human rights

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) expects the German Football Federation (DFB) to take a stand on the human rights question in Qatar on the sidelines of this winter’s (21 November-18 December) World Cup.

“The World Cup is going to happen. I also think that Germany should participate”, SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil declared on Tuesday, though noting that “it should not happen in a vacuum. ,

“We also need to bring to the fore the political, social and all related issues. And that’s what I expect from the DFB,” he explained to AFP’s subsidiary sports agency SID.

Receive our free daily edition by email so you don’t miss any of the great news!

In the wake of criticism of human rights NGOs against Qatar…