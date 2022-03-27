World Theatre Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

For centuries, theatre and drama has been the most popular art form. We have studied and heard about great playwriters since our childhood. As Martha Graham quotes, “Theatre is a verb before it is a noun, an act before it is a place.” March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day around the world. Before the evolution of the screen and films, people enjoyed drama as a source of entertainment. Theatre is used as a medium to reflect our society and in various languages, it depicts culture, tradition which exist around the world. World Theatre Day is thus celebrated to preserve and promote dramas, which people…