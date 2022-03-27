World Theatre Day 2022: History, significance, theme, quotes and messages

Theatre is a stage where performers with their artistic talent give live performances to communicate a message to the audience through gestures, speech, song, music, or dance. So, to dedicate a day to theatres, March 27 is observed as ‘World Theatre Day’ across the globe. Theatre is one of the most popular forms of art that depicts culture, a tradition that exists around the world. This day preserves dramas and their essential role in the theatrical arts. The day promotes positivity amongst people by bringing about issues that need to be known to people.

WORLD THEATRE DAY 2022: HISTORY

The day has been celebrated since 1962 at the International Theatre Institute (ITI).

The first ITI conference took place in Finland, Helsinki, and the next session was held in Vienna.

The first message was…