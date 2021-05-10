World’s second fastest growing retailer: Deloitte

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ltd. has been ranked as the second fastest growing retailer in the world by Deloitte in the 2021 ranking of Global Retail Powerhouse, which was below the top rank in previous years.

According to the report by Deloitte, it has been ranked 53rd on the Global Powers of Retailing list, improving from 56th in the first place. The list ranks American giants Walmart Inc., which holds its position as the world’s top retailer.

Amazon.com Inc. improved its position by finishing second. Costco finished third after Schwarz Group of Wholesale Corporation of US Germany. There are seven US retailers in the top 10 and one from the UK (Tesco plc ranked 10th). Other US retailers in the top 10 include The Kroger Co (ranked 5th), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (6th) and CVS Health Corporation (ranked 9th).

Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. of Germany oHG and Aldi International Services GmbH & Co. oHG is ranked 8th. Reliance Retail is the only Indian entry in the global list of 250 retailers. It is included for the 4th consecutive time in the Global Powers of Retailing and in the list of world’s fastest retailers. “Reliance Retail, last year’s fastest 50 leader, dropped to second place.

The company registered a year-on-year growth of 41.8 percent, driven primarily by a 13.1 percent increase in the number of stores in its consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and grocery retail chains, with 7,000+ towns and cities in India Has 11,784 stores. Fiscal year (FY20), ”said Deoit. E-commerce, he said, is another growth driver, through digital commerce (B2C) and B2B.