ENTERTAINMENT

World’s second fastest growing retailer: Deloitte

Avatar

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ltd. has been ranked as the second fastest growing retailer in the world by Deloitte in the 2021 ranking of Global Retail Powerhouse, which was below the top rank in previous years.

According to the report by Deloitte, it has been ranked 53rd on the Global Powers of Retailing list, improving from 56th in the first place. The list ranks American giants Walmart Inc., which holds its position as the world’s top retailer.

Amazon.com Inc. improved its position by finishing second. Costco finished third after Schwarz Group of Wholesale Corporation of US Germany. There are seven US retailers in the top 10 and one from the UK (Tesco plc ranked 10th). Other US retailers in the top 10 include The Kroger Co (ranked 5th), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (6th) and CVS Health Corporation (ranked 9th).

Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. of Germany oHG and Aldi International Services GmbH & Co. oHG is ranked 8th. Reliance Retail is the only Indian entry in the global list of 250 retailers. It is included for the 4th consecutive time in the Global Powers of Retailing and in the list of world’s fastest retailers. “Reliance Retail, last year’s fastest 50 leader, dropped to second place.

The company registered a year-on-year growth of 41.8 percent, driven primarily by a 13.1 percent increase in the number of stores in its consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and grocery retail chains, with 7,000+ towns and cities in India Has 11,784 stores. Fiscal year (FY20), ”said Deoit. E-commerce, he said, is another growth driver, through digital commerce (B2C) and B2B.

Related Items:

Most Popular

71
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
19
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top