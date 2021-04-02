Worship Sai Baba of Shirdi in this way, Baba’s grace remains – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Today, people worship Shirdi Sai Baba on Thursday. They also fast. It is believed that by worshiping and fasting Sai Baba on Thursday, the wishes of the person are fulfilled. People of any religion can keep their fast. It is said that if a person observes Sai Baba fast on Thursday and listen or read his aarti methodically, then he gets relief from every suffering. Also, Baba’s grace always remains on the person. If you too are observing Sai Baba, then let us know its worship method. First of all, know how to keep Sai Baba fast.

Learn how to keep Sai Baba’s fast:

Sai Baba’s fast should be 5, 9, 11 or 21 Thursdays. During the fast, one can also make fruit. At the same time, if this is not possible, then a fast can also be kept by eating food at one time. If women have monthly problems on the day of fasting, or if they are unable to fast due to any reason, then they can fast on the next Thursday. Whichever number you have fasted, when it is fulfilled, then provide food to the poor and donate it. Distribute the book of Sai Baba Vrat to relatives and neighbors.

Worship Sai Baba like this: