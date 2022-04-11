Wouter Wrenken full of praise for Club Brugge: “It’s the best team in Belgium”

Wouter Vrancken lost yesterday with his KV Mechelen against a strong club Brugge (2-0). At the press conference after the game, Wrenken called Blauw-Zwart “Belgium’s best team”.

“Congratulations to Club Brugge, there’s not much to argue with today’s defeat. Despite the many absences, we showed ourselves today. We didn’t park a bus and try to play football, but it wasn’t always easy I am also very happy with those people who have started again after a long time.

Wrenken praised the opponent: “Club Brugge is Belgium’s best team. If they have a perfectly fit core and are also in good shape, you have to be on top as an opponent, that was not the case today. “