WPI inflation discounted by 10.49 percentage points in April

Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) reached an all-time high of 10.49 percent in April due to rising prices of crude oil and manufactured goods. Furthermore, the low base of April last year contributed to the increase in inflation in April 2021.

WPI inflation was 7.39 percent in March 2021 and (-) 1.57 percent in April 2020. This is the fourth consecutive month in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) -based inflation.

Inflation in food articles stood at 4.92 per cent in April, as prices of protein-rich items such as eggs, meat and fish hardened.

In vegetables, the rate of price increase was (-) 9.03 percent, as against (-) 5.19 percent in the previous month. Inflation in the ‘egg, meat and fish’ basket was 10.88 percent in April. In April, the inflation rate of pulses was 10.74 percent, while in fruits it was 27.43 percent.

Inflation in the basket of fuel and electricity stood at 20.94 percent in April, while it was 9.01 percent in manufactured products.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 4.29 percent in April due to a drop in food prices, as per data released last week.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this month that the rising wholesale price index reflects the continuation of inflation as well as manufacturing and service PMI input price pressures.

The provisional figures of the Wholesale Price Index are released on the 14th of every month with an interval of 14 days of the reference month and are compiled with data obtained from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. After 10 weeks, the provisional index is finalized, released and then freezed.