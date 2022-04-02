WrestleMania 2022: Complete Card, Storyline, What Happened From Last Year?

Zero shade to anyone who ignored WWE from the time between WrestleManias. Watching a year of wrestling is not just a bygone time, it’s a huge commitment. Hell, ignoring it for most of the year might be the best thing for your health, because you get to enjoy the fruits of the season finale, without any bad episodes.

WrestleMania has been a two-night event in recent years – and be warned ahead of time, it’s going to be about four hours each night. It’s a ridiculous amount of wrestling if you’re not up for it. Still, it’s WrestleMania… it’s an event we can only enjoy once a year, and you deserve to park on a couch for a stupid amount of time and watch grown adults ragdolls at each other. Huh. you’ve earned it.

If you’re a little more picky,…