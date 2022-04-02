WrestleMania 2022: How to watch it

Clear Your Weekend! Wear your own branded speedo! it’s time for Wrestlemania, WWE’s biggest night of the year has basically turned into a full-blown, weekend-long extravaganza that starts on Friday and runs all the way to Sunday. If it’s taken you a minute to tune in to WrestleMania, we’re not talking about the state of pay per view in the 90s.

Back then, a handful of premium cable matches cost you fifty bucks. No, no. This is a completely new spectacle. (a remarkable Cheap The spectacle.) Spread over two nights on Peacock – the fruit of a very expensive deal in 2021 – this year’s WrestleMania is pulling out all the stops.

On Saturday, some championship matches will be decided before entering the “KO Show” and then…