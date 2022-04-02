WrestleMania 2022: How to watch it

WrestleMania 2022: How to watch it

Clear Your Weekend! Wear your own branded speedo! it’s time for Wrestlemania, WWE’s biggest night of the year has basically turned into a full-blown, weekend-long extravaganza that starts on Friday and runs all the way to Sunday. If it’s taken you a minute to tune in to WrestleMania, we’re not talking about the state of pay per view in the 90s.

Back then, a handful of premium cable matches cost you fifty bucks. No, no. This is a completely new spectacle. (a remarkable Cheap The spectacle.) Spread over two nights on Peacock – the fruit of a very expensive deal in 2021 – this year’s WrestleMania is pulling out all the stops.

Sign up now for Peacock

On Saturday, some championship matches will be decided before entering the “KO Show” and then…


Read Full News