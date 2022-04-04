Wrestlemania 2022 Night 2 Results And Review

2022’s Wrestlemania 38 has come to a close. Night 2 had plenty of incredible moments and saw Roman Reigns become the unified champion. There was also the bonkers fun Anything Goes match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn. While at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, GameSpot covered the show and reviewed it live, and you can see all the results below.

For a recap of Saturday’s matches, check out our Wrestlemania Night 1 results, and learn more about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE. There were technically nine matches on the card–including the Vince McMahon match. Commentator and WWE superfan Pat McAfee returned to the ring, and fought both Austin Theory and the previously mentioned McMahon in two bouts.

If you want to check out Wrestlemania, you can head to a participating…