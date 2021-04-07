Wrestlemania 37 Match Card Live Streaming in India Dates Telecast & Fight Details

One of the biggest wrestling event “WrestleMania 37”, is taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be a two-day event, as the event will start on 10th April 2020 and will end on 11th April 2021. Keeping in mind the spread of the Chinese Virus, the occupancy of the seat are also reserved and therefore, a limited number of fans will be allowed in this grand professional wrestling tournament, but this will not going to ruin the fun anyway, as a special celebrity artist will be performing in the opening ceremony of this tournament, along with other celebrities. One of the most loved American singer and rapper, Bad Boy and the American artist and YouTuber, Logan Paul will also be seen at this event.
It has been said that they will play a very significant role in the competition that will take place between Wrestler Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Apart from these two, the viewers will also witness, popular American Songwriter and singer, Bebe Rexha will be performing the patriotic song of America, named “America the Beautiful”. This song was originally written by Katharine Lee Bates in the year 1895 and music is given by Samuel A. Ward in the year 1883. Rexha will be singing this song at the opening ceremony of WWE.
The diamond-certified and Grammy-nominated singer expresses her views about singing in the tournament. She said that she is very excited about the fact that she will sing the “America the Beautiful” song at this biggest Wrestling event and also said, that she is honored that she got the privilege to perform this beautiful patriotic song. She also said that she is looking forward to meeting her unforeseeable forces, which are in her case, is her fans from all around the globe.
Rexha is not only a great singer and songwriter but also has been a good mentor or advisor on the biggest reality music show in America, "The Voice Season 18". She has last seen in the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars show as the Guest judge in the year 2020. Now coming back to the "WrestleMania 37", then as per the sources, in these two night day tournaments, a total of 14 matches will be played and in each night seven matches will be played. This event is a professional wrestling match in which wrestler will perform in matches which are scripted and will showcase several wresting techniques, like acrobatics, attacks, etc. The match will be streamed on WWE's official network Peacock channel.