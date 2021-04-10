WrestleMania 37 Preview and Predictions for Night 1

It’s April, you know what that means (RIP Brodie Lee): WrestleMania, the showcase of the immortals, will make its triumphant return on April 10 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Since March of last year, due to the pandemic, WWE’s live matches were held at their Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. and unfortunately fans could not attend. Instead, WWE got creative and built a “Thunderdome” where fans could be a part of the show from the comfort and safety of their own home. That dynamic will change this Saturday with the stadium hosting a limited capacity of 25,000 fans.

Seeing the success Super Bowl LV had with limited attendance in Florida this year, WWE should have no trouble mapping out their own version of the Super Bowl.

Without further ado, I give you WrestleMania predictions for Night 1 of the two-night affair

Match #1: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina. Tag Team Turmoil match. Winners receive a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on Night 2

I would not be surprised if this match was on the pre-show, before the main card starts 8pm eastern/5pm pacific. All teams involved need a victory. The current women’s tag team champions are Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and they have beaten every challenger the WWE has put in front of them. If the rumors are true, then Billie Kay and Carmella will be put in this match at the last minute. I can see that team winning. Since they are not listed as of this writing, the WWE should push for Naomi and Lana, who are starting to have great chemistry in the ring.

Winners: Lana and Naomi

Match #2: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

I’m hoping that this match starts off Night 1 of WrestleMania. These are two very talented individuals who have great in-ring IQ. Both wrestlers are gifted in the ring and can produce a technically classic match. If given time, this match could steal the show and be crowned “Match Of The Night.” If WWE wants to push new talent into the main event scene, then the winner of this match should go on to be the “Swiss Superman” Cesaro! Let’s hope he swings Seth (new father and engaged to Becky Lynch) so Cesaro can truly have his WrestleMania moment.

Winner: Cesaro

Match #3: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon is no stranger to the big matches at WrestleMania. Looking at his WrestleMania track record, Shane has gone one on one with the very best WWE has to offer (matches against Undertaker, AJ Styles, Vince McMahon, The Miz, plus he teamed with Daniel Bryan). Braun Strowman is a heavyweight powerhouse, but he seems to be lost in the main event scene, ever since he lost the Universal Title in 2020. This match should be brutal, and it is always fun to have a steel cage match at WrestleMania. Expect to see some high spots from Shane McMahon as he is known to take high risks (remember this maneuver?). Shane is not a technically sound wrestler, but he is known to be very durable in the ring. Braun Strowman should come out victorious, but expect some shenanigans/outside interference to aide Shane-O-Mac.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Match #4: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos. Raw Tag-Team Championship Match

WrestleMania usually likes to showcase their tag-team division and this match could be a good one. According to Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, AJ Styles is the best wrestler standing on two-feet today. That is a major compliment from one of the all-time greatest wrestlers. AJ has yet to hold tag-team gold in the WWE. He has held almost all of the titles across all wrestling promotions. The New Day have been a great tag-team in the modern era, capturing multiple tag-team titles. Kofi Kingston has been one of the best overall performers in the last five years.

The X-Factor in this match is the in-ring debut of Omos. The last time a wrestler made their in-ring debut at WrestleMania, it was Big E, who went on to have a nice career. WWE loves to make a person’s debut a big deal, so the fact that Omos is debuting here means there is a lot of money invested in him. To add to his accolades, AJ just needs the tag-Titles to complete his collection.

Winners: New Tag-Team Champions – AJ Styles & Omos

Match #5 Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Since the inaugural WrestleMania event in ’85, celebrity involvement has been a staple. Celebrities have served as hosts, ring announcers, and sometimes competitors. Reggaeton music sensation Bad Bunny is a lifelong WWE fan. He performed at this year’s Royal Rumble and has become a current regular on Monday Night Raw. He even won the 24/7 Championship belt and sported it during his performance on “Saturday Night Live,” a huge marketing tool for the WWE.

Originally, this match was going to be a one-on-one contest versus The Miz because both of their partners were rumored to be injured. Now that everyone is cleared to compete, this tag team match will be highlighted all over the media. Bad Bunny has a massive social media following, and WWE wants to capitalize on the exposure. Some Bad Bunny music fans may not watch wrestling, but if this match goes well, more music fans may tune in. Bad Bunny should draw the crowd, while Priest does all the heavy lifting in the match.

Winners: Bad Bunny & Damien Priest

Match #6: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

The co-main event features two dominant heavyweights. Bobby Lashley finally reached the pinnacle by capturing his first ever WWE championship this year. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, looks to reclaim his title on a proper WrestleMania stage. Both wrestlers are fresh to the main event scene and deserve a title. This will be a great 20-30 minute match from strong wrestlers who know each other very well. Bobby Lashley will look to start strong in this match. These two competitors have been the best wrestlers since the pandemic started last year. It’s no secret that Vince McMahon is a huge fan of both Lashley and McIntyre. This is another sleeper match on Night 1 that should deliver a solid outcome for the WWE Universe. Maybe a surprising Brock Lesner returns during the bout to get involved in the decision. Then he would be able to confront the winner!

Winner: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Main Event Night 1: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

As advertised, the two top female wrestlers on Smackdown will main event night one of WrestleMania. Sasha has been the dominant champ for a while. Bianca Belair, who is fresh off a huge Royal Rumble victory, is poised to capitalize on her opportunity. Belair is a new star who has all the tools to be a champion in WWE. That is why she is considered the “EST” of WWE; she is the strongEST, fastEST, and the toughEST female competitor. Sasha and Bianca will no doubt put on a great performance in the main event. As history proves, the Royal Rumble winner usually comes out victorious at WrestleMania. I would not be surprised if this match lasted 45 minutes. WWE has chosen these two for a reason: they are the present and future of the women’s division. This match will be the best women’s match of the weekend.

Winner: New Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

You can watch WrestleMania exclusively on the Peacock App Saturday April 10th and Sunday April 11th. You can also order WrestleMania 37 through your local cable and satellite provider.

Estuardo Alvarado has been following wrestling for 25 years and is the commissioner of a fantasy wrestling league he created. You can follow him on Twitter @EstoAlvarado