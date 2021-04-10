WrestleMania 37 Preview and Predictions for Night 2

WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night affair like last year. On Friday, we published a preview for the first night of WrestleMania 37. You can read it here.

Here is a preview for the second night of events.

Match #1: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship

If WWE wants to keep the same formula as last year, they will have this match start the show on Sunday. Rhea Ripley is no stranger to the WrestleMania opening contest. Rhea shined last year against Ric Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair. Flair vs. Ripley ended up being one of the better matches at WrestleMania last year. Asuka is a great wrestler and great champion, but somehow is not being pushed as a dominant champion. If given the time, this match could be a solid opening match on Sunday. WWE is going to start pushing great female wrestlers as they have a solid roster at the moment. This will be Rhea’s second WrestleMania match, and she should come out victorious.

Winner: New Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

Match #2: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

This will be the second time Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton face off at WrestleMania. If you followed the storyline, Randy Orton has been involved with Bray and Alexa Bliss for the last two months. Both have had numerous encounters, such as inferno matches and inter-gender matches. Randy Orton is a first-ballot Hall of Fame-caliber wrestler, having multiple world title reigns on his resume. Bray Wyatt has developed the character known as the “Fiend,” a scary entity.

The X-factor in this match is the involvement of Alexa Bliss. A woman obsessed with destroying Randy Orton. She has been driving Randy Orton crazy over the last two months. This may be one of the shorter matches of the night, unless this is a cinematic match where we see lots of movie-style edits. Orton should theoretically come out victorious, but if this match lands in Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House, expect to see a lot of weird shenanigans, culminating in Wyatt standing tall.

Winner: The “Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Match #3: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship

This match will feature two strong wresters who have the ability to amaze you with their speed and strength. This match is being billed as a “Nigerian Drum Fight, giving Apollo Crews the advantage. Apollo has developed a new character where he is a prince from Nigeria after discovering that he was born in a royal family. This character change also happened around the same time as “Coming 2 America” was released. WWE likes to incorporate current events and movies into their program. Since this match style favors Apollo Crews, he’ll look to capitalize and win his first Intercontinental Championship. I’m curious to see how Apollo’s character is developed throughout 2021. Big E has been a fighting champion, and we can see a nice rivalry develop here with multiple pay-per-view matches lined up for these two competitors.

Winner: Apollo Crews new Intercontinental Champion

Match #4: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

Following the involvement of Bad Bunny on Night 1, WrestleMania could look for more celebrity involvement on Night 2. Logan Paul has millions of social media followers, and WWE is not afraid to reach out to social media stars. Paul’s followers will most likely see what he is up too at WrestleMania aligning himself with Sami Zayn.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are probably two of the hardest working wrestlers in the WWE. Both wrestlers have made an impact in the independent scene and are now battling at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, there is no title on the line, so this match will serve as a solid mid-card match to see who is the better competitor. Expect to see Paul get involved in the match.

Winner: Kevin Owens (With a possible double cross from Logan Paul)

Match #5: Matt Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship

This match might be the sleeper of the night. This match features wrestlers who know each other very well, fighting for the prestigious United States Championship. It is nice to see most of the singles championships being defended. Matt Riddle, a former UFC competitor, has made a smooth transition into sports entertainment. He has worked his way up the card and is now defending his gold against Sheamus, a great powerhouse wrestler. Both wrestlers will look to use their own strengths to gain a victory. This will be Riddle’s first WrestleMania match, and he’ll look to shine in his title defense.

Winner: United States Champion Matt Riddle

Match #6: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners

The hope is that this match showcases the winners of the tag team turmoil match from Night 1. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have formed a decent team, gaining pinfall victory after pinfall victory over all opponents. If WWE wants to push new teams, the winners from the night before should come out victorious. This can also lead to a great rivalry, as Nia and Shayna will most likely stay as a team in 2021.

Winner: Tag Team Turmoil Winners from Night 1

Main Event Night 2: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan-Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship

The night two main event will be between three wrestlers who all have a shot to come out victorious. A triple threat match is no stranger to WrestleMania; lots of memorable triple threat matches have shined at WrestleMania, and this match has big implications.

Edge, who retired 10 years ago, has returned to the WWE to prove to himself and the fans that he can still compete at a high level. The champion Roman Reigns has established himself as a huge star. He possesses Dwayne Johnson-like features, and it’s no secret the WWE is behind the success of Reigns. The wild card in this match is Daniel Bryan. Originally, this was supposed to be Edge vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Bryan has inserted himself into the mix by battling hard every week. He was inserted into the mix and the fans love the dynamic of all three competitors in one match.

The main event match should be a hard-hitting affair where the winner is too hard to predict. The unpredictability of this match is what makes a WrestleMania match special. Will Edge make his triumphant comeback and win the Universal Championship? Will Roman Reigns continue his dominant title reign and continue to be the Tribal Chief of WWE? Will Daniel Bryan bring out a dangerous side and win another WrestleMania main event? The winner of this match will be the top wrestler in 2021.

Winner: New Universal Champion Edge.

You can watch WrestleMania exclusively on the Peacock app. You can also order WrestleMania 37 through your local cable and satellite provider.

Estuardo Alvarado has been following wrestling for 25 years and is the commissioner of a fantasy wrestling league he created. You can follow him on Twitter @EstoAlvarado