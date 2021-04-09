WrestleMania 37 Preview And Predictions

This Saturday and Sunday WrestleMania 37 will be live from Raymond James Stadium In Tampa Bay Florida. It will be the second year that WrestleMania is split into two nights. Last year was because they couldn’t have fans due to COVID-19 so they started this two-day format and it worked really well so even with fans back they’ll keep to Saturday and Sunday show. I openly admit I’m not nearly the level of a pro-wrestling fan I used to be but I’m pretty excited for WrestleMania 37. So here are my picks for the biggest event in sports entertainment.

Saturday Night 1:

Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winner gets a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Night 2) – Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina

I’d love to see Dana Brook and Mandy Rose win this won to pay off their “We’re really good too” story arc and I wouldn’t mind these two getting more screen time but I feel like this will end with The Riott Squad winning.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins – Cesaro is one of the best performers in the WWE but they seem to mainly use him to get other stars over. Seth Rollins wins this one.

Steel Cage Match -Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

There is absolutely NO WAY Shane McMahon should survive this match let alone win it BUT Shane McMahon has absolutely no issue laying his body on the line to win the match or the crowd. Put that together with how mad everyone will be when he cheats to win and I have to take Shane O’Mac here.

Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Here’s where the night gets super crazy and a little fun. Omos turns on AJ Styles and joins the New Day. The New Day retains the titles.

Tag team match – Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Historically the “good guys” can’t win every match. The Miz and Morrison prevail.

WWE Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre

After these two behemoths punish each other for about 15 minutes with interference from former “Hurt Business” members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander as well as Baron Corbin the bagpipes will play! Drew McIntyre gets his belt back.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

I think the push is on for Belair. Bianca Belair wins in possibly the best match of the night.

Sunday Night 2:

Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners

The love affair between Jax and Reginald causes Baszler and Jax to lose and a new rivalry is born. Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler will lead the next night’s Raw. Tag Team Turmoil Winners win the titles.

WWE United States Championship – Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

SARATOGA PRIDE!!! RIDDLE gets his WrestleMania moment.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

Okay hang with me on this, Logan Paul is set to box Floyd Mayweather. So I think Mayweather shows up and helps Kevin Owens. KO Wins.

Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship – Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Just like Big E, I have no idea what a Nigerian Drum Fight is. I assume since Crews asked for it he does. So that has to give him the edge. Appolo Crews

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

The Fiend is possibly the best character in all of wrestling. The Fiend gets his revenge.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a lot of fun to watch and since she’s basically following in Asuka’s footsteps why not take her belt too? Rhea Ripley

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Edge will find a way to have his hand raised at the end of the night. Edge