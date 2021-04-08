LATEST

Wrestlemania 37: UK start time, full match card, latest news and how to watch WWE blockbuster this weekend

Edge and Roman Reigns will clash at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 37 is coming up this weekend as the WWE superstars prepare for the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment’.

Last year, the company put on an amazing show for WrestleMania despite the issues surrounding the COVID-19 lockdown.

WWE

The company held their annual main event across two nights without fans but still produced some truly memorable moments.

It has been confirmed that this year’s ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ will also take place over two evenings and wrestling fans are eagerly-awaiting for what the WWE will have in store.

The 2021 Royal Rumble was held in January to kick-off the road to WrestleMania in earnest.

Now all eyes are on the 37th annual WrestleMania which is just a few days away.

WrestleMania 37: Date and start time

This year’s showpiece event will be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 and is taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It was originally scheduled to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California but was changed due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The cards will likely begin from midnight in the UK and continue into the early hours of each morning.

WWE

WrestleMania 37: Full card

Night 1 (April 10)

  • Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair – Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
  • Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the WWE Championship
  • Bad Bunny vs. The Miz – Singles match
  • The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos – Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
  • Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Singles match
  • Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins – Singles
  • Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil match, Winners to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Night 2

Night 2 (April 11)

  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Triple – Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship
  • Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
  • The Fiend vs. Randy Orton – Singles match
  • Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
  • Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Singles match
  • Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship
  • Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners – Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

WrestleMania 37: TV channel and live stream

The ‘Granddaddy of Them All’ will be live streamed on the WWE Network.

The WWE Network costs £9.99 per month for subscribers, and can be cancelled at any time.

Elsewhere, BT Sport Box Office will be showing the event live on UK TV at a cost of £19.95.

WrestleMania 37: Will fans be in attendance?

WrestleMania 37 will be the first WWE event to have fans in attendance since the pandemic began.

The last WWE event to have fans was NXT on March 11, 2020.

A maximum capacity of 25,000 spectators will be in the stands for each night.

