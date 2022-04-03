WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns and beat Rollins

Warning! The following are major spoilers for the results of WrestleMania 38.



Doubts were almost no longer allowed; Yet we still had the sweet feeling that while a great air conditioning can still cool Dallas, it’s better than nothing, Cody Rhodes returns to WWE tonight.

As Seth Rollins stepped into the ring, in his suit of light, to await his evening opponent, darkness took over the stadium. After a long silence, the melodious voice of the American nighmare was heard through the speakers before the arrival of their music.

In an indescribable crowd noise reminiscent of WrestleMania 33 and the return of the Hardy Boyz, Rollins discovered that his evening was going to be difficult, as evidenced by his loss.

