WrestleMania 38 Final Card

After an eventful first night, WrestleMania 38 continues tonight and its second game will be live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Due to time constraints, The New Day’s tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland was canceled this Saturday. This game has been postponed to tonight.

As a reminder, the WrestleMania Sunday pre-show will be available live for free on all WWE platforms, including youtube From midnight (Paris time). The main card has to be followed from 02:00 AM onwards. The results will be directly followed on the Catch au Quotidian.

Below, find the event’s final map:

tag team match

King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland

simple match

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

simple match

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory



simple match

Edge vs AJ Styles

anything matches

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Match

Carmella and Queen Zelina (c) vs Naomi and…