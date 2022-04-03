WrestleMania 38 Final Card

After an eventful first night, WrestleMania 38 continues tonight and its second game will be live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Due to time constraints, The New Day’s tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland was canceled this Saturday. This game has been postponed to tonight.
As a reminder, the WrestleMania Sunday pre-show will be available live for free on all WWE platforms, including youtube From midnight (Paris time). The main card has to be followed from 02:00 AM onwards. The results will be directly followed on the Catch au Quotidian.
Below, find the event’s final map:
tag team match
King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland
simple match
Bobby Lashley vs Omos
simple match
Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
simple match
Edge vs AJ Styles
anything matches
Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way Match
Carmella and Queen Zelina (c) vs Naomi and…
