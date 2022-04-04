WrestleMania 38 Final Result: Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar for the Unified Title

“Showcase of the Immortals” came and went at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and it turned out to be one of the funniest WrestleManias in history.

In what was hailed as the biggest WrestleMania main event in history, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed champion. We also saw a lot of shenanigans on Night 2, including a full episode of Jackass in the form of a wrestling match and Pat McAfee stepping into the ring.

Here are the final results from Night 2 of WrestleMania 38:

Title Unification Match – Universal Champion Roman Reigns beat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar via pinfall

Your winner and undisputed champion: Roman Reigns

It was arguably one of his best matches and it was a sprint from start to finish….