WrestleMania 38: Injury in the opening match

Warning! The following are major spoilers for the results of WrestleMania 38.



The first night of WrestleMania 38 opened with a match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, in which The Usos defended their belts against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Booges.

Nakamura was forced to end the encounter single-handedly because Booges suffered a knee injury when he tried to carry the two Uso on his shoulders. Then he lost his right knee and fell to the ground and then left the game. This gave the Usos an opportunity to take advantage and win the match.

As you can see in the photo at the top of the article, Boogs was unable to walk and was carried by…