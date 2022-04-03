WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Live Blog: WWE Results, Highlights, Analysis

For the first time since 2019, WrestleMania will take place in front of a Full House starting Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

After the pandemic forced WWE to hold its biggest show of the year behind closed doors in 2020 and last year in Tampa with a reduced capacity of 25,000, the home of the Cowboys will be packed WrestleMania 38,

However, one big thing will be the same as the last two years. for the third time, WrestleMania Will happen in two nights. The splitting of the show into a Saturday portion and a Sunday portion has been a positive for the fans, who will no longer have to endure a seven-hour marathon night. It has also been a win for the wrestlers, who get more opportunities to advance WrestleMania Cards, and for WWE, which can now sell double the tickets.

