cleveland’s Logo

WrestleMania 38 Night 1: Live coverage, Stone Cold is back, Seth Rollins’ rivals and more

Ronda Rousey is up against Charlotte Flair for the headline of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. (WWE)

Arlington, Texas – Wrestling’s biggest weekend is upon us. WrestleMania 38 Will take place over two nights – Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

the only way to see Peacock on stream at 8 p.m. ET. Starting from (Pre-show starts at 7 PM). However, you can also go along cleveland.comLive coverage right here throughout the night, featuring updates from Life & Culture reporter Troy L. Smith, as well as exclusive photos and videos from Night 1 across WWE’s various social media accounts.

Note to readers: We may earn a commission if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links.


Read Full News