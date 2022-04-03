WrestleMania 38 Night 1: Live coverage, Stone Cold is back, Seth Rollins’ rivals and more

Arlington, Texas – Wrestling’s biggest weekend is upon us. WrestleMania 38 Will take place over two nights – Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

the only way to see Peacock on stream at 8 p.m. ET. Starting from (Pre-show starts at 7 PM). However, you can also go along cleveland.comLive coverage right here throughout the night, featuring updates from Life & Culture reporter Troy L. Smith, as well as exclusive photos and videos from Night 1 across WWE’s various social media accounts.