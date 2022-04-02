WrestleMania 38 Night 1 – Live Recaps & Analysis

The biggest event in professional wrestling is set to touch down at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38, a two-night event at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, will spotlight WWE Superstars who have all of the promotion titles. Saturday’s festivities include three title matches, the return of an icon and the first match for a social media star.

The night is likely to begin with Bianca Belair in a rematch with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after Belair dropped her title to Lynch by just 26 seconds at SummerSlam last August. In other standout matches, The Miz teamed up with social media star Logan Paul to face the father-son duo of Ray and Dominic Mysterio, Edge, against AJ Styles and Seth Rollins for an opponent.