WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Live Blog: WWE Results, Highlights, Analysis

second night of wwe WrestleMania 38 Will end with a bang in Texas.

The show made headlines with the title unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it seems logical that Reigns, the company’s undisputed top star for the past two years, should be dominated by Lesnar, who only works a part-time schedule, WWE fans know to expect the unexpected.

And the match has a lot of implications beyond simple wins and losses. Uniting WWE’s top two men’s championships is an interesting wrinkle to this match. Because the company’s two main television shows are broadcast by different networks, it stands to reason that neither of WWE’s broadcast partners will tolerate the absence of a men’s champion on their shows. does that mean…