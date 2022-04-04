Wrestlemania 38 Results 2022 Highlights: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin returns | Other Sports News

WWE Wrestlemania 38 LIVE Results: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on Sunday (April 3, 2022) returned to WWE WrestleMania after 19 years and stunned Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. Also known as ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’, the 57-year-old defeated Kevin Owens in the main event.

The two wrestlers teed off on one another until Austin backed Owens into a corner and proceeded to stomp a mudhole through him. Owens then grabbed a steel chair but missed as Austin ducked out of the way and stunned KO for the victory.