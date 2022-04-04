WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns, Pat McAfee star in entertaining show

first night of WrestleMania 38 Ended with a tribute to his past. Night two focuses on the present and the future.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become both WWE and Universal Champion, further cementing his place as the single most attractive star in the entire industry.

WrestleMania 38 started with the sound of motorhead Play, and Triple H emerges to start the show. he welcomed the crowd WrestleMania, then left the ring – where a pair of his shoes were left behind, marking the end of his career. The Undertaker was given another farewell, marking the end of an era. and Pat McAfee his first WrestleMania Moments before Adam Cole. Who would have ever guessed?

In an outstanding performance, McAfee shines WrestleMania Debut in victory against Austin…