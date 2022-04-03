WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to the ring after 19 years

Warning! The following are major spoilers for the results of WrestleMania 38.



The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1 was The Kevin Owens Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin. A Kevin Owens show that hid something else.

In fact, Kevin Owens said that he had invited him here under the guise of The Kevin Owens Show, but he wanted to challenge him to a match. This is the first game in 19 years after he suffered neck, back and knee injuries. Owens offered him a no-holds barred to give him a chance to crush Legend properly.

Stone Cold took the opinion of fans… who gave them a huge Hail Yes. Stone Cold accepted the match saying that he started his career in his hometown of Dallas, Texas and…