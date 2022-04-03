WrestleMania 38: The event’s finale, results, fights and the best moments of the first day. WWE | Stone Cold | Cody Rhodes | video | full-game

first part of WrestleMania 38 Did not disappoint after the return of Stone Cold and Cody Rhodes. Fans who filled AT&T Stadium in Texas were astonished when they saw ‘American Nightmare Six Years Later’; While “Rattlesnake” celebrated big for his first fight in 19 years, where he defeated Kevin Owens at the end of the show.

The first day of WrestleMania 38 had seven matches. The evening began with a tag team match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogies against The Usos for the SmackDown Title. In that match, the Japanese teammate suffered a serious knee injury while trying to carry the two champions on his shoulders. In the end, Samoa retained its crown.

The first surprise was…