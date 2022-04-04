WrestleMania 38: Vince McMahon returns to the ring

Warning! The following are major spoilers for the results of WrestleMania 38.



Vince McMahon set up a match between Austin Theory and Pat McPhee. A match where he wanted to give his partner a chance to shine on the biggest stage, but unfortunately he lost his match.

Indeed, McAfee knocks Theory’s finisher down to roll up for the count of three. Vince McMahon, who was ringside, did not like the result and McAfee invited him to come and fight if he had problems. Vince McMahon took off his suit and shirt to step into the ring and defeated McAfee. My WWE president won the match with a kick with a soccer ball…