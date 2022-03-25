Wrestling world honors Triple H as the WWE legend announces his retirement

After more than 30 years in pro wrestling, Triple H is calling it a career. He announced his retirement on ESPN’s First Take on Friday.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, began wrestling in 1990 and made his WWE debut in 1995, two years later in World Championship Wrestling. Levesque began his career with a “Blueblood” character, which Hunter Hearst Helmsley performed a sophisticated maneuver known as a “pedigree”.



He won 14 world championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Levesque, 52, passed away last September from heart failure and hasn’t performed since 2019.

“… I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably isn’t a good idea for me to zap on live TV,” said Levesque, who is also an executive vice president of …