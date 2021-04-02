ENTERTAINMENT

Written Episode Kundali Bhagya 2nd April 2021 Today’s Update: Police Accuse Preeta Of Killing Akshay

Avatar
By
Posted on
Written Episode Kundali Bhagya 2nd April 2021 Today's Update: Police Accuse Preeta Of Killing Akshay



So far in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap named Kundali Bhagya, it was shown that Preeta and Karan celebrated the festival of Holi with much enthusiasm. After some time, the Luthra family saw some happening moments inside the house. On that auspicious occasion, the couple romanced with each other. It was undoubtedly a treat for the viewers as Kritika’s marriage track was going in Zee TV’s show for so long. However, the romantic scenes between Karan and Preeta didn’t last long as shocking news came forward soon after.

Written Episode Kundali Bhagya 2nd April 2021 Today's Update: Police Accuse Preeta Of Killing AkshayActually, Akshay dies in between this Holi celebration. It came as a shock to the entire family while everyone is suspecting Preeta of his death. On another hand, Sherlyn suspects Prithvi and thinks that he must have killed Akshay as he was involved with Akshay in blackmailing Kritika. Preeta also finds out that Prithvi has killed Akshay. So to make Prithvi confess his crime, Preeta will make a plan along with Shrishti. In today’s episode, Preeta and Shrishti will mix some Bhaang in Prithvi’s drink.

They will think that by doing this, Prithvi might confess that he has killed Akshay. Meanwhile, Sherlyn sees Preeta and Shrishti mixing Bhaang. She will understand that the sisters are up to something and trying to trap Prithvi. Sherlyn will make a plan and pick the glass of Bhaang and hands it over to Kritika. However, the glass will fall from Kritika’s hands as someone will collide with her.

Later, Preeta will announce a competition between Karan and Prithvi. She will declare that the guys will compete against one another as to who drinks the Bhaang more. Prithvi will become extremely competitive to win the task so will drink many glasses. After a while, Prithvi will feel dizzy. Preeta and Shrishti will give each other a victory kind of look. Besides the competition, cops will arrive at Luthra’s house. They will accuse Preeta of murdering Akshay. Karan will get extremely shocked after hearing the accusations.

Police will even present some pieces of evidence against Preeta and will prove that Preeta murdered Akshay. Whereas, Mahesh will also gain consciousness. Karan will find out about it and will rush to the hospital to meet him. This is the upcoming story of Kundali Bhagya. Read the complete written episodes on our site and know if Preeta proves herself innocent or will get imprisoned. Follow to get all the updates of the daily soap.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top