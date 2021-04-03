Written Episode Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3rd April 2021: Today Anokhi Interrogates Shaurya







The most popular Tv show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins with where Shaurya follows Anokhi and says that she left this yellow flower so take it. Anokhi interrogates him that what type of problem he has because spontaneously he started rude behaviour which seems inappropriate. Anokhi expresses her feeling by saying that she is unable to describe his nature, she makes him understand that she got a phone call and for receiving that she asked him but he rebuked her Hence she could not hear whatever he was telling them.

Then Anokhi says that please tell her about the reason why he behaved like this he replies that he organized a lunch party for her team, but she did not come that hurt him a lot and his anger came out widely. Anokhi retaliates with him and says that he did not even tell her the information about the venue so how it could be possible. Anokhi says that does he has any enmity from Ahir through which he talks to him very rudely he mentions that he does not like him at all.

After that, Anokhi says that she wanted to thanks him because he came there to return her essential things which are necessary for her. Therefore they went on lunch but what is the issue with that and tell her why he gets rude after seeing Ahir and her together. Shaurya says that he does not like him and despite this, she is meeting him which is not right and he also does not want that talks to him But she says that it’s too tricky and she needs to talk to Bubly now.

She makes a call to her but she does not receive the call because she is busy somewhere else hence she is not receiving the call. Bebo and Kitty also feel jealous of Anokhi and they decide that they can let her successful at any cost, Gayatri and Kanchan also waiting for Devi because she went somewhere else in the morning. Kanchan says that she needs to be happy that she is not here and they can do their work comfortably, Gayatri gets intuition that Devi went to look for a girl for Shaurya.

Kanchan says that it does not make any difference in Shaurya's life because his choice is totally different from their choice, and she knows his choice. Then Devi arrives there along with sweets they see that she is very happy and they ask her what is the reason behind this happiness. Gayatri says did she find any girl for him Devi mentions that she is talking to someone about that, about whom she can not tell them at all.