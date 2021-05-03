ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini



The recent episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Nandini tries to figure out the reason why Darsh is behaving weirdly with her and finally, she asks him the reason behind this. But he does not reveal and makes excuse by saying he does not like that someone come close to him. Because he hates dirty person ho does not care about their hygiene meanwhile, Rajvi calls them and Darsh warns her that do not inform Rajvi whatever is going on between them.

Then he goes from there and wonders that at what type of mistake she did through which he is behaving weirdly with her. Then Shobit also thinks that he has to come out from this toxic marriage relationship at any cost. Spontaneously his uncle comes to him and asks him for breakfast, he says he will come in a while after freshening up. Then he again makes a call to Charmi but she does not pick the call and says that he can not spend his life with Gunjan.

After that, Gunjan brings tea for all Raval family members because they are waiting for both newly married couples. But she carries extremely hilarious attire along with goggle, meanwhile, Namrata tries to pull her leg by saying that she goggle does not suit on anyone else. But Rajvi overturns the topic and asks her to join them in Breakfast, and at the same time, Rajvi asks for Nandini. Then Shobit and Darsh come there and he tries to recalling him a conversation which they have done last night.

Then Nandini sits beside Darsh but Shobit is getting a misunderstanding to see them together and thinks that maybe he forgot whatever he said to him. Then Rajvi says that she has to announce something before taking breakfast and she starts praising his family’s reputation. She says that everyone knows that their family is too successful in the business, but only a few people know that they still follow old rituals. Then Darsh asks her about the first “Rasoi Ritual” will take a place here or at their house,

Then his Grandfather also praises whatever Rajvi is saying he mentions that relationship matters a lot, and everyone should give the first preference to their relationship. So that they can enjoy their wedding life, and says that it’s too easy to break the relation but it’s very hard to continue it up to the last breath. But Shobit is unable to bear this and starts going from there but Darsh stops him. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 Pm and for more updates stay connect with us.

