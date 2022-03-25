LATEST

WTA – Miami – Sabalenka, Pliskova, Raducanu, Tan et Cornet out, Osaka ok #MiamiOpen #Cornet #Osaka #Sabalenka #Svitolina

Posted on
WTA - Miami - Sabalenka, Pliskova, Raducanu, Tan et Cornet out, Osaka ok

start of the second round of Miami WTA 1000 Thursday was synonymous with slaughter. seed number 31, alizee cornet still can not. Against Alison RiskeNiçoise his quarters at . Has fallen again for the 5th time since his last 6 games Melbourne, Despite 5 chances without once having managed to break the American, cornet Won 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. In six bouts, the Frenchwoman still hasn’t taken a single set from this opponent. I’Open D’Australia seems distant. same scenario for harmony body, lucky losers after Simona Halep’s package. security of Nathalie Touziatti Fell against 6-4, 6-2 Daria Seville, But, she’s not alone, with many favorites finding themselves on the mat…

Ashley…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top