WTP Big Brother World Television Premiere On TV Check Date Time & Channel Name







Mohanlal is one of the renowned and immensely versatile actors of Mollywood. The actor is not just famous in South Film Industry but recognized as one of the reputed actors of the film industry. He is a handful of actors who can make the movie succeed just with his screen presence. He always wreaked havoc at the box office with each of his movies. Most lately, his another thriving movie Big Brother World Television Premiere is coming to entice the audience this Sunday. Big Brother is arriving with its Hindi dubbed to make your weekend enchanting.

So, grab the World Television Premiere of Big Brother will telecast at 12 PM on Colors Cineplex on 16 May 2021, Sunday. However, the movie emerged as a luck-lustre at the box office. It released on 16 January 2020 made it the debutant of the Bollywood film actor Arbaaz Khan. This is the first collaboration of actor Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan. Back in 2018, the director Siddique Ismail announced his upcoming movie along with Mohanlal. It initially scheduled for its theatrical release in April 2019. But later, it postponed to 16 January 2021.

Big Brother wrote by Siddique Ismail focus on Sachi who recently got freed from prison after 24 years. As he sentenced to spend double his life in prison. He got accused of his struggling to cope up with his family and the outside world. A life-risking threat That completely changed his life. Big Brother opened along with Rs 6.24 crores at the Kerala Box office. Later, the movie failed to retain its place at the box office and climbed down from the second day of its release. It was being said that the movie has some loopholes along with a tedious pace considered as the prominent reasons behind its failure.

As we mentioned above, Big Brother is directed by Siddique Ismail and financed by Jenso Jose and Vaishak Rajan under the production banner of S Talkies and Vaishaka Cinema. It is distributed by S Talkies. The music of the movie is composed by Deepak Dev. Along with Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan, Big Brother cast Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, and Honey Rose in the vital roles. So, grab the WTP of the movie on Colors Cineplex at 12 PM. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Big Brother World Television Premiere.