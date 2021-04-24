WTP Shaadi Mubarak World Television Premiere (On TV) Movie Schedule Date Time Channel Name







Howdy, all of the leisure lovers, as everyone knows that Zee Telugu is taken into account as one of many very important sources of leisure on the small display. The channel at all times finds a approach to enthral all of its viewers. Now, once more the channel is all on its approach to entice you together with Shaadi Mubarak World Tv Premiere this Sunday. Shaadi Mubarak is without doubt one of the newest Telugu releases of the continuing 12 months. So, all of the individuals who have misplaced their probability to overjoy this extremely hysterical film within the theatres. Now, you’ll be able to take pleasure in this film at your favorite place this weekend.

The WTP of Shaadi Mubarak might be telecasted on Zee Telugu on twenty fifth April 2021, Sunday at 12 PM. Effectively, the film has acquired an indolent response from the viewers within the theatres. It kicked off on fifth March 2021 within the theatres and witnessed a commendable begin on the field workplace. It additionally received combined to constructive critiques from the critics both. On behalf of some of the reputed critics, IMDB exhibits that it acquired an approval score of seven.1 out of 10 stars on the behalf of 352 critiques.

Shaadi Mubarak began gaming the eye of the viewers since its trailer has been launched. The writing credit of the film goes to Padmasri. It narrates the story of an cute couple that meets with one another by means of a household alliance for the aim of marriage. After a little bit of quarrel, each fall for one another, however discover it tough to precise themselves. They deeply get into love with one another and collectively overtake all of the obstacles of their approach. However nonetheless, they each discover themselves in a wierd scenario.

In addition to, Shaadi Mubarak received a low occupancy of seven.42% in Telugu theatres. It gained ₹0.15 crores on the Telugu ticket window. The film confronted a drop on its second day and picked up ₹0.07 crores. It managed to obtained ₹0.22 crores inside two days of its launch. Shaadi Mubarak is directed by Padmasri and produced by Dil Raju and Vinod Kumar Atyam underneath the manufacturing banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Madhu Chintala is the editor of the film and Srikanth Naroj is the cinematographer. It’s scored by Sunil Kashyap.

Shaadi Mubarak solid Adithi and Banerjee within the main roles. Whereas Bhadram, Ajay Ghosh, Hema, and R.J. Hemant are showing within the supportive roles. We remind you to seize the WTP film this Sunday at 12 PM. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra info and all the newest updates on Shaadi Mubarak.