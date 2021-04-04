(WTP) Venky Mama World Television Premiere Check Channel Name Time Schedule Date

The superhit duo Mama and Bhanja is coming to hit your television screen along with the Television Premiere of Venky Mama. The superhit blockbuster is gonna enthral all of you with its gripping plot and ultimate action sequences which make it a mass entertainer. Venky Mama is one of the thriving action movies of the year. But, now it is coming to hit your idiot box to make your Sunday much enticing. So, for all the people who are eagerly waiting for the Hindi version of Venky Mama, it is time to grasp this family entertainer and get entertained. Get all the further information regarding Venky Mama WTP below.
The T.V Premiere of Venky Mama will be aired on Zee Cinema under the event of Zee Cinema Premiere. It will begin at 8 PM on 4 April 2021, Sunday. The movie was released on 13 December 2019, it had coincided with superstar Venkatesh’s birthday. The movie has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. But the performance of both the lead stars has been applauded by the critics and by the audience either. The movie gained an overwhelming response from the audience and gained an esteemed box office.
As far as we concern the box office reports of the movie, witnesses a whopping opening at the box office. Venky Mama has fetched ₹16.5 crores as its first day worldwide gross box office collection. The movie had a dream run at the box office and emerged up with ₹14.5 crores. Even after getting mixed reviews from the movie witnessed a fantabulous first weekend along with a total first-week box office collection of ₹45 crores. During the run of 11 days, it managed to gross ₹54.90 crores along with a contribution of ₹31.99 crores worldwide. By the end of its third week, the movie has fetched ₹72 crores as its worldwide box office collection.
Venky Mama is directed by K.S Ravindra and produced by D Suresh Babu and T.G Vishwa Prasad under the production banner of Suresh Productions and People’s Media Factory. The movie has been edited by Prawin Pudi whereas the cinematography of the movie has been handled by Prasad Murella. The film has been scored by S. Thaman. It screenplays by Kona Venkat. Venky Mama cast Venkatesh, Naga Chaitnya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput appearing in the vital roles. So, catch the Television Premiere of the movie at 8 PM only at Zee Cinema this Sunday. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Venky Mama Zee Cinema Premiere.