WU Tech honors graduates at first of three commencement ceremonies – WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Washburn Tech honored its newest graduates Tuesday.

The school handed out diplomas in programs from culinary arts to auto service technology, in a ceremony at Washburn Tech’s conference center. The pandemic made this year’s graduation especially significant to many of the graduates and their instructors.

“We really had to adjust and change on the fly, especially last year,” WU Tech Graduate Max Bunker said. “We had to switch halfway through the semester and then we’re all online, we don’t get to see anybody. That was tough, but I’m glad I made it through, and I’m on the end of this.”

Washburn Tech will hold commencement ceremonies Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.