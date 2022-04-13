Wullaert speaks powder, red flames following in Norway’s footsteps

The Red Flames traveled to Kosovo.

This Tuesday, it wasn’t just the Champions League. The event actually featured the Red Flames, who traveled to Kosovo as part of the qualifiers for the next World Cup. At least we can say that he did not go into detail.

They have actually pretty much imposed themselves on the score of 1-6. If the first goal was scored by De Cagney (22′, 0-1), Tessa Woolert scored a quadruple (41′, 44′, 54′ and 65′). Kosovo narrowed the gap before another goal from Minnart (76′).

In the standings, and with 19 points, the Red Flames are in second place, 3 points behind Norway which beat Poland 2–1. As a reminder, the first team qualified for the World Cup, the second would compete in the play-offs.