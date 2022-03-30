WWC 2022: Semifinal 1: AUS vs WI Match Prediction

Preview

The first semifinal match of the 2022 Women’s World Cup will see Australia taking on the West Indies. Australia were superb in the league stages of the tournament and won all the seven matches they played.

The West Indies could only manage to win three out of their seven rubbers. While the Aussies beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their last league game, the West Indies’ final league stage match against South Africa was a no result because of the intervention of rain.

Match Details

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 1st Semifinal, Women’s World Cup

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date & Time: 30th March 2022, 03:30 AM…